The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) plans to conduct a Pedestrian Safety Operation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, August 11, on Highway 101 in the area between N 10th Street and N 14th Street.
The primary focus of this operation is to raise pedestrian safety awareness. With the use of a decoy pedestrian, the Lincoln City Police Department hopes to raise the awareness of drivers through education and enforcement of pedestrian right of way laws.
During the Pedestrian Safety Operations, police post warning signs in the area of the projects to alert drivers and those on foot.
LCPD last conducted a pedestrian safety operation on August 16, 2021. During that operation, twelve citations and two warnings were issued for violations of the crosswalk laws (Failing to stop for pedestrian in crosswalk or Passing vehicle stopped at a crosswalk).
"The members of the Lincoln City Police Department are dedicated to enhancing the safety of citizens and guests of the city," a release from LCPD states. "These safety operations are conducted in an effort to reduce the potential for injuries or death to pedestrians in our city."
Funding for the pedestrian safety operations are made possible through a grant provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.