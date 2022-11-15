Lincoln County Public Health is pleased to announce we are offering COVID-19 and influenza vaccines in Newport starting tomorrow, Wednesday November 16.
Flu and COVID vaccination clinics will be every Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. until the end of the year.
Nye St. Clinic
36 SW Nye St.
Newport, OR
Please call 541-265-4112 to schedule an appointment.
For more information on the flu visit our website - Flu Program | Lincoln County Oregon
