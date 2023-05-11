The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heath Watch in effect through Monday evening, May 15.
WHAT
Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures up to 95 possible. Minimum temperatures of 65 are possible. Temperatures will be slow to cool at night, especially in urban areas and the Portland/Vancouver Metropolitan area.
WHERE
Much of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington. Temperatures along the Central and North Oregon Coast are expected to reach the low 80s.
IMPACTS
Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
