August 26 Art at the Museum
The North Lincoln County Historical Museum located at 4907 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City hosts Art at the Museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free outdoor event will feature the Oregon Coast Art Bus from Oregon Coast Council for the Arts. This mobile classroom features a variety of creative learning art projects for kids and families. We will also have a canopy set up with other fun art projects, like our pixie coloring book and painting stations. Families will also be encouraged to tour our free museum and visit our newly renovated Mildred and Marie Children’s Room. Hope to see you there! For more details, call 541-996-6698.
August 31 Pool Operating Hours Adjustments
The Newport Parks and Recreation Department announces adjustments to the daily operational hours of the Newport Aquatic Center starting Aug. 31. Hours are being adjusted due to staffing shortages. The Newport Aquatic Center will return to normal operational hours as soon as staffing levels returnto an adequate level. Please check the Aquatic Center’s pool schedules prior to visiting the facility. Visit the https://newportoregon.gov/poolor or contact the Newport Recreation and Aquatic Center at 541-265-7783for operational hour updates.
