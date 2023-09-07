The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports Highway 101 northbound is closed at milepost 155 in Waldport due to a crash.
ODOT is on scene routing traffic through the area in both directions. Expect delays and traffic to be backed up.
"This closure could extend for several hours," ODOT states in a release. "We ask that you use an alternate route, delay your trip if you can, and please watch out for emergency responders."
For updates, dial 5-1-1 or visit TripCheck.com.
