We are looking for individuals with strong character, motivation, and integrity to join the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office team.
With multiple positions open, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, March 11. This event is a great opportunity for interested applicants ages 21 years and older to meet our team, submit an application, complete the written and physical testing requirements for free, and experience an expedited application process.
Those interested in participating can complete an application at the event. For those that would like to submit an application before the event, visit www.co.lincoln.or.us/sheriff/page/join-team.
In addition to completing the job application and required tests for free, participants will also have the opportunity to meet our team, ask questions, and enjoy free lunch and snacks. Participants need to bring athletic clothes and shoes, a government issued ID, and an interest in joining our team as a Corrections or Patrol Deputy or a Corrections Nurse. Join us at this hiring event to jumpstart your successful career in Law Enforcement.
Event Details:
10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11
10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. Check in and Meet and Greet
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. POST Exam (Written test)
1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Lunch and Networking
2 p.m. – 4 p.m. ORPAT or COPAT (Physical test)
Location: Search and Rescue Building, 830 NE 7th St., Newport
What to Bring:
- Athletic clothes and shoes
- Government Issued Identification
- Interest in joining our team as a Corrections or Patrol Deputy or a Corrections Nurse
Registration for this event is encouraged but not required. For questions or to register, contact Jess Palma at 541-265-0652 or jpalma@co.lincoln.or.us
