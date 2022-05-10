On Monday May 9th, 2022, Lincoln City Police arrested 47-year-old Darren Guffey, of Lincoln City, on multiple charges after causing a motor vehicle crash and fleeing the scene.
On May 9th, 2022 at about 5:15 PM, Lincoln City Police Officers were dispatched to a reported vehicle vs pedestrian crash in the area of SW 51st & SW Ebb. Several witness called 911 reporting that a black Ford Mustang had struck a pedestrian and fled the location without stopping. The black Mustang was last seen driving south on Highway 101.
Arriving officers found the injured victim, 52-year-old Patrick Brennan of Woodland, Washington, at the scene being helped by citizens. Personnel from North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance arrived and began medical treatment of Brennan’s injuries. Brennan was transported by Pac-West Ambulance to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for further medical treatment of his injuries and was later released.
During the ensuing investigation, officers learned the incident began at the intersection of SW 50th and Highway 101. Brennan was a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up that was waiting to turn right onto Highway 101. While waiting to make the turn, a black Ford Mustang backed out of a Snug Harbor parking spot and hit the Chevrolet Silverado. Brennan and his son got out of the pick-up to make contact with the driver of the Mustang.
As they did, the Mustang began to flee from the scene and Brennan jumped onto the back of the Mustang in an attempt to prevent it from leaving. The Mustang sped away westbound on SW 50th at a high rate of speed with Brennan still on the back of the car. As the Mustang made a sharp left turn onto SW Ebb, the back of the Mustang began sliding from side to side, also known as “fish-tailing,” causing Brennan to be thrown off the back of the car into the street.
The Mustang then fled eastbound onto SW 51st where it lost control, and struck a light pole as well as several plant boxes located on the sidewalk. Witnesses reported the Mustang then looped around the center divider on SW 51st Street and started to speed back towards where Brennan was lying in the street before several people intervened.
The Mustang turned back eastbound on SW 51st Street and sped away while witnesses called 911. A license plate belonging to the Ford Mustang was found where the planter boxes were struck.
Officers began searching for the Mustang and its driver, later identified as 47-year-old Darren Guffey of Lincoln City. Officers located the unoccupied Mustang parked in the Siletz’s Bay Park parking lot a short distance away. As Officers continued searching for Guffey, they received tips from witnesses as to his whereabouts, leading to Guffey’s apprehension.
Guffey was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on criminal charges including: DUII, Misdemeanor Fail to Perform Duties of a Driver X 2, Felony Fail to Perform Duties of a Driver, Assault III, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, and Criminal Mischief.
The investigation is still open and anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact Officer Hayden Tolzman at 541-994-3636. The Lincoln City Police Department would like to thank all of the alert citizens who helped the victim and who assisted police in locating the involved driver.
This is another great example of how vigilant citizens work in partnership with police, enabling us to quickly respond to, and reduce criminal activity in our community.
