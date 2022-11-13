Join us for a New and Exciting Event the 1st Annual Lincoln City Winter Art Festival.
The two-day event with art, music and food will be held Thanksgiving weekend from noon to 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 25 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Nov. 26 in the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
A fine Arts and Crafts show just in time for Christmas shopping. We have a full house with booths everywhere! 30 local and regional artist's that includes blown and stained glass, pottery, sculptures, oil painters, acrylic painters, metal arts, driftwood art, jewelry, photography and so much more!
The Cultural Center's Chessman Gallery and the Fiber Art Studio will be open as well as artist studios located downstairs.
There is fun for the kids with the Ornament Make “n” Take located downstairs and a photo op with the reindeer. The Sweet Adeline's will be singing Christmas carols to usher in the Tree Lighting Ceremony and the arrival of Santa Clause on Friday. With cookies and candy canes for the kids.
Stay and enjoy music on the stage with The Greg Ernst Trio performing both days. See the full schedule of music below for start times.
We have a Food Cafe for your enjoyment with The Grub's On serving a fabulous menu of hot favorites for eat in or take out. Our very own Bakery Babes Bake Sale with homemade goodies as well as hot coffee, hot chocolate and tea.
We will be having two Raffles. Our first is for a 4-ft tall chainsaw carved Bear holding a salmon that we named “Lincoln the Bear." We owe a debt of gratitude to Artist James Lukinich of James L Creations LLC for the generous donation.
Our second raffle is for the chance to win donated art by our very talented vendors. Raffles will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday you need not be present to win. Start a New tradition and come and spend the weekend with us.
Show Schedule
Friday Nov. 25
Doors Open at Noon
- Art Show opens noon – 7 p.m.
- The Cultural Center's Chessman Gallery and The Fiber Art Studio will be open as well as the Art studios located downstairs both days
- Noon – 2 p.m. Rod Wilson Band on stage
- 2pm – 4 p.m. The Greg Ernst Trio Jazz on stage
- 2pm – 5 p.m. Ornament Make “n” Take located downstairs
Free Photo Op with reindeer also downstairs
- 4:45 p.m. Sweet Adeline's on stage
- 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Lincoln City Playhouse Kids helping Santa and singing Christmas Carols
- 5pm Tree Lighting ceremony outside (weather permitting)
- 5:15 p.m. Santa Arrives
- 5:15 p.m. Sweet Adeline's will continue in the Front Entry
- Show closes 7 p.m.
Saturday Nov. 26
Doors opens 10 a.m.
- Art Show opens 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 10 a.m. – Noon Tiger's of Youth with Ben & Dave on stage
- Noon – 2 p.m. Richard Paris on stage
- 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Greg Ernst Trio Jazz on stage
- 4 p.m. Raffle to begin with Bahni as MC on stage
- Art Show ends 5 p.m.
