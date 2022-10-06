Don’t miss the opportunity to attend the 22nd Annual Angels Ball on December 3!
The limited number of remaining tickets are selling fast for what is considered Lincoln City’s most festive gala of the year. Reserved seating is offered with the purchase of a table of eight. Individual tickets are available for open seating.
The main fundraiser for Angels Anonymous ( a 501C-3 charitable organization), The Festival of Trees and Angels Ball raises funds to provide immediate and basic needs to residents of North Lincoln County from Depoe Bay north to Rose Lodge. Covid 19 and the Echo Mountain Fire greatly increased the need for assistance in North Lincoln County in 2020 and 2021. Angels Anonymous, with the help of our generous donors, was able to help meet the need.
This year’s ball will feature fabulous food, the auction of twenty-two wonderfully decorated Christmas Trees, a 50/50 raffle and ten wreaths in a silent auction along with a wide variety of other items.
Top off the evening enjoying terrific live music from Collective Nation. When this band hits the stage, be ready to hit the floor. Their set includes modern hits from Bruno Mars, Beyonce, DNCE, Maroon 5 and more. You’re going to put some miles on your dancing shoes!
Doors open at 5 p.m. Call to dinner at 6:30 p.m. Music and dancing from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Formal wear is not required but encouraged.
Tickets to the ball are $125 per person or a table of eight for $1,000. Tickets are available now at Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce, 4039 NW Logan Road, or online at angels-anonymous.org.
For more information call Phil Robertson at 541-921-7359, or e-mail phillylphil@msn.com or Roger Robertson, at 541-996-7474 or email allways@charter.net
Festival of Trees
The Festival of Trees, a free family event, will open on November 30 and end on the afternoon of December 3.
The whole family is welcome to the free public viewing on: Thursday and Friday, December 1 and 2, noon – 8 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Clause will arrive straight from the North Pole to make a pre-Christmas appearance for photos and Christmas requests on Friday, December 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For those who would like to sponsor a tree, there are a few still available. So put your thinking caps on to plan a dazzling tree for your family or your business to sponsor at the Festival of Trees and watch it raise money at the live auction on the night of the ball! It’s an invigorating experience to work together decorating the perfect tree for a perfect cause.
Not only is it a “feel good” experience, but your business will be in the spotlight among those who generously help our community to thrive. The cost for a space and a tree to decorate provided by Angels Anonymous is $100. If you provide your own tree, the cost is $50.
To receive a sponsorship packet, contact Phil Robertson at 541-921-7359 or phillylphil@msn.com or Roger Robertson at 541-996-7474 or email allways@charter.net Packets will also be available at the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce 4039 NW Logan Road, Lincoln City or at Coast Drafting and Design at 1540 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367
