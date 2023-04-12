Four suspects face criminal charges after being arrested for a home invasion in Otis.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), deputies responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. March 31, to 393 West View Drive in Otis for a report of a home invasion where gunshots had been fired.
Deputies arrived on scene and found that no one had been injured by the gunshots. According to witnesses, five subjects wearing masks forced their way into the home. Two of the subjects were armed with firearms. The subjects then caused severe damage to the interior of the home and fled prior to deputies arriving.
The Lincoln County Major Crime Team responded to investigate the incident and process the crime scene. The Major Crime Team is comprised of detectives from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln City Police Department, Newport Police Department, Oregon State Police and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
At the conclusion of the investigation, four of the five subjects have been identified and arrested. Of those taken into custody, two of them were juveniles.
As of the time of the LCSO release Wednesday morning, April 12, investigators believed there was no risk to the public.
The adult subjects arrested were 18-year-old Caleb Thomas of Toledo and 18-year-old Xavier Garcia of Siletz.
The charges include Burglary in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Recklessly Endangering and Assault in the Fourth Degree.
Lincoln City Police, the Newport Police, the Oregon State Police and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.
