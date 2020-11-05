Environmental Protection Agency (EFP) contractors will begin Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Phase 1 evaluation and cleanup efforts this week on sites that completed ROE’s in north Lincoln County
EPA starts reconnaissance and evaluation of north county properties Thursday, November 5th. Actual (Phase 1 HHW) removal is expected Saturday. November 7th. EPA contractors will be in clearly marked vehicles and will be working during the weekend.
HHW requires special handling and disposal. HHW includes everyday products like paints, cleaners, solvents, oils, batteries, herbicides and pesticides. These products, which often contain hazardous ingredients, will be removed by cleanup crews. Pressurized fuel cylinders (for example, propane tanks) could also pose a threat and, as such, will be removed or defueled by cleanup crews during Phase 1 of operations.
Empty containers on properties will be marked with white paint and left for removal during the second phase of the cleanup effort, which includes removing remaining debris on properties by the State of Oregon (ODOT).
After a cleanup crew completes HHW removal at a property, a completion sign is placed on site. Crews also leave a fact sheet explaining the hazards posed by debris remaining on property and precautions residents should take when entering their property.
Across the State EPA has completed Phase 1 clean up of 1,390 properties. 675 properties still need assessment. Lincoln County has received roughly 140 Right of Entry forms, so far.
Property owners who have not not signed the ‘Right of Entry’ form should call 682-800-5737 or visit https://wildfire.oregon.gov/cleanup
Questions about EPA’s hazardous waste removal from your property, call the EPA hotline at 541-225-5549.
Community waterway protection and erosion control efforts are expected to begin in the second week of November. These efforts are intended to button-up and winterize the area to protect the streams and waterways from potentially hazardous ash debris from burned cars and structures until the full clean up can commence.
Contact the Lincoln County Solid Waste District at solidwaste@co.lincoln.or.us or call 541-574-1285 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.