The City of Newport is holding an in-person open house to present a range of strategies it will be pursuing to guide future city housing related policy making and investments.
These strategies were informed by feedback the city received from stakeholders within the community, including results from a recent online survey that will be presented at the open house.
Housing Strategy Open House
6 p.m. April 25
Newport City Hall
169 SW Coast Highway
The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities.
A request for an interpreter for the hearing impaired, or for other accommodations for persons with disabilities, should be made at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting to Liz Gallagher, Deputy City Recorder 541-819-7244 or l.gallagher@newportoregon.gov.
¡Conozca los pasos que Newport tomará para promover la vivienda!
La ciudad de Newport está organizando una jornada de puertas abiertas en persona para presentar una variedad de estrategias que seguirá para guiar la futura formulación de polízas e inversiones relacionadas con la vivienda de la ciudad. Estas estrategias se basaron en los comentarios que la Ciudad recibió de las partes interesadas dentro de la comunidad, incluidos los resultados de una encuesta en línea reciente que se presentará en la evento de puertas abiertas.
Ubicación
Ayuntamiento de Newport
169 SW Coast Highway
Fecha/Hora: martes 25 de abril a las 18:00 horas
El lugar de reunión es accesible para personas con discapacidad. La solicitud de un intérprete para personas con discapacidades auditivas o de otras adaptaciones para personas con discapacidades debe realizarse al menos 24 horas antes de la reunión a Liz Gallagher, subsecretaria de registro de la ciudad 541-819-7244 o l.gallagher@ newportoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.