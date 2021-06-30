Illegal fireworks in Lincoln City

As Oregon families prepare to celebrate the 4th of July, law enforcement and fire officials are urging caution.
Oregon law bans all fireworks that fly, explode, move across the ground more than six feet, or go up in the air more than twelve inches, The ban includes bottle rockets roman candles, firecrackers, M80s and mortar rounds.
The illegal fireworks are not available for purchase in Oregon and are brought in from out-of-state, according to law enforcement officials, who encourage Oregonians seeking fireworks to purchase them at licensed firework stands, which are normally in operation close to the Independence Day holiday.
Under Oregon law, the use of any fireworks, legal or illegal, is prohibited on Oregon beaches and officials can seize illegal fireworks.
“You can be subject to monetary fines and/or be arrested,” Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) Sgt. Jeffery Winn said. “You can also be held civilly liable for damages resulting from the improper use of any fireworks – legal or illegal.”
Oregon law also make parents liable for damages caused by their children and allows fire departments to charge for the cost of suppressing fires caused by fireworks. The use of illegal fireworks constitutes criminal activity and insurance policies may not cover violators if they are engaged in a criminal act that results in damage.
“With our local area having just experienced a devastating wildfire event that resulted in the loss of hundreds of homes and displacement of numerous families, the concerns of fire danger is on the forefront of everyone’s minds,” Winn said.
During dry summer conditions, an errant firework can ignite vegetation, vehicles and even the roofs of homes, according to Winn, who said even legal fireworks are dangerous and can cause property damage, and serious injuries and burns to users and those around them, especially unsupervised children.
“The members of the Lincoln City Police Department want our citizens and visitors to have a safe and happy July 4th holiday and encourage everyone to keep it safe and keep it legal,” Winn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.