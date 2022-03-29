The voter registration deadline for the primary election is April 26. Ballots will be mailed out to Lincoln County voters on April 27. Election day is May 17.
Drive-up ballot boxes and drop site locations
Drive-up ballot drop boxes are now available during election periods 24 hours a day, seven days a week and until 8 p.m. on election day, May 17. Drop boxes are available in Newport, Lincoln City, Toledo, Waldport, Depoe Bay, Siletz and Yachats.
Your ballot must be received in the office of the county clerk or at a designated drop site or placed in the U.S. Mail by 8 p.m. on May 17. You may mail in your ballot or drop it off at one of the following drop sites:
Newport
Lincoln County Courthouse – 225 W Olive St, Room 201, Newport. Drive-up box located in rear parking lot at the east end of the second row of parking. Open April 7 through May 17. Inside box open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday April 7 through May 16, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 17.
Newport City Hall – 169 SW Coast Hwy in Newport. Outside box located at city hall between the bus stop and the former Chevron Station from April 7 through May 17. Inside box open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday April 7 through May 16. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 17.
Lincoln City
Lincoln City City Hall – 801 SW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. Drive-up box located in the lower parking lot under city hall. Open April 7 through May 17.
Toledo
Toledo Police Station – 250 W Hwy 20 in Toledo. Drive-up box located in the police station parking lot at the A Street exit. Open April 7 through May 17.
Waldport
Waldport City Hall – 355 Alder Street in Waldport. Drive-up box located in the Mark C. Campbell City Hall in the drive-thru lane from April 7 through May 17. Inside box open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday April 7 through May 16. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 17.
Depoe Bay
Depoe Bay City Hall – 570 SE Shell, Depoe Bay. Outside box located in the city hall parking lot at the south exit April 7 through May 17.
Siletz
Siletz City Hall – 215 W Buford, Siletz. Outside box located in the city hall parking lot at the east exit April 7 through May 17.
Yachats
Yachats City Hall – 276 W 6th St. in Yachats. Outside box located in the city hall drive-thru April 7 through May 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.