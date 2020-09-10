Local fire crews said they were able to take advantage of the improved weather conditions in North Lincoln County last night, but the fires remain throughout the Otis/Rose Lodge area.
Newport Fire Chief Rob Murphy took command of the wildfire last night and provided an update Sept. 10 that was conveyed by Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer this morning. The change in command provided a much needed break for North Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews who said they would be providing an update of their own sometime today.
This article will be updated.
Murphy said the spread of the fire has “significantly reduced,” courtesy of the cooler temperatures and low winds.
The Echo Mountain fire had extended to the northern end of East Devils Lake Road yesterday, Sept. 9, and hopped Highway 101 near the Chinook Winds golf course. Damage on the west side of Hwy 101 was quickly contained.
“Today, crews will begin taking an inventory of lost structures in the fire area,” said Murphy. “If weather conditions continue, the fire may very well be contained. As you know, however, things can change quickly.”
Murphy was feeling much better about the overall control of this devastating fire. Lincoln County in conjunction with state forestry officials will be reevaluating the evacuation zones later today.
Displaced residents of North Lincoln County used the Newport Recreation Center as an evacuation site last night. There were reportedly 223 people registered at the Recreation Center. The 60+ Center is being used for feeding the displaced individuals. Pets were allowed with families in the small gym.
If you need help, want to donate, or help call 541-265-0621.
