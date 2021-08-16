On Friday, August 13, Lincoln County Public Health reported that a massive increase in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks has made investigators are unable to reach those newly diagnosed cases for an interview as fast as they would like. Their contact tracers were also experiencing very high volumes of work.
They said they are bringing more people in to address the increased workload and asked that citizens please pick up the phone when they call and be kind to them.
Governor Brown and the Oregon Health Authority updated the state during a media briefing on Friday. Oregon now has the highest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations ever, and it is still increasing each day. Due to the significant community transmission, the Governor has mandated that masks are to be worn while in indoor public spaces as of Friday, August 13, 2021.
Lincoln County Public Health supports the requirement to wear masks indoors. Recent data shows the new Delta Variant is three times more contagious than the original virus and can also infect those who are vaccinated. However, most hospitalizations and deaths are affecting unvaccinated people.
The best protection we have against this virus is vaccination. Wearing a mask indoors adds another layer of protection but is vital for those who are unvaccinated. Additional layers of protection including physical distance from others, washing your hands frequently and limit social gatherings to what is essential. To find vaccination or testing sites, visit their website co.lincoln.or.us or call 541-265-4112 ext. 1.
This serious increase in cases locally has prompted additional testing locations. Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport will reopen a drive-thru testing site. It will partially reopen on Tuesday, August 17 at the Center for Health Education in Newport from noon to 4 p.m. The site will then be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
