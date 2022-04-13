In the past week, Lincoln County Public Health has received reports of three overdoses among Lincoln County residents, two of which were fatal and are currently being investigated.
Fentanyl contamination in the local drug supply of heroin and methamphetamine has contributed to the increase in overdoses and overdose fatalities. Multiple doses of naloxone may be required to reverse an overdose. Whether people are smoking or injecting fentanyl, or ‘china white’ containing substances, the danger of overdose is real.
Lincoln County Public Health is advising the public, law enforcement, and first responders to:
- Be on the lookout for overdoses.
- Carry Naloxone or Narcan.
- Alert others to the increased risk of overdose and potential contamination of fentanyl in the drug supply.
Signs of Opioid/Fentanyl Overdose and preventing overdose - click here
Naloxone/Narcan Saves Lives - You can get naloxone through:
· Any pharmacist in Oregon can prescribe naloxone for you.
· Anyone who can prescribe medication can send a naloxone prescription to your pharmacy.
· Lincoln County Harm Reduction provides free naloxone 541-270-9069.
· Confederated Tribes of The Siletz Indians also provides free naloxone, 541-444-9672.
Testing Your Supply Can Help Prevent Overdose: Fentanyl testing strips (FTS)
You can get FTS through Lincoln County Harm Reduction, 541-270-9069
Call 9-1-1 if someone is having an overdose
