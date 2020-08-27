The Oregon Department of Human Services has received approval from Food and Nutrition Services to disburse increased food benefits in September.
This additional $30 million for eligible Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will bring the total increased benefits to $150 million.
SNAP households will automatically receive the additional allotment in the same way they receive their current benefits. For most customers this is an EBT card. The additional benefit amount will be disbursed on the schedule below to all eligible SNAP households. Some recipients may not see it until the following day.
Oregonians already enrolled in SNAP do not need to take any additional action.
The increase brings all households to the maximum SNAP benefit. Households that already receive the maximum benefit will not receive any additional benefits.
This allotment will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit amount. It is a temporary supplement to help during the current health crisis. The Oregon Department of Human Services will not be sending individual notices to households about the emergency allotments.
Questions?
To determine the maximum allotment for your household, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits.
SNAP customers can contact their local SSP or AAA office for more information. Find a local office at: oregon.gov/DHS/Offices/Pages/index.aspx
For other ways to connect with DHS, contact 211info:
By calling 2-1-1 from any phone
Text your zip code to 898211
By email at help@211info.org
Find other food resources at https://oregonhunger.org/covid-19/.
