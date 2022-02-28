Masking indoors will no longer be a statewide requirement in Oregon as soon as March 11, reflecting a downtrend in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, as well as a shift from previous guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
In Oregon, the OHA rules requiring masks in indoor public places and schools will lift after 11:59 p.m. on March 11. Other state and federal requirements, such as those for health care settings, public transit, and other specialized settings, will remain in place for now, according to the OHA.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon Department of Education (ODE) Director Colt Gill, and OHA Communications Officer Jonathan Modie held a briefing Monday, Feb. 28, to take questions from the media.
The OHA's announcement does not rule out the possibility of reimposing mask mandates should a new variant arise.
According to Modie, the permanent rule will remain in place but contains a component allowing the mask mandate to be lifted or reinstated "like an on-off switch."
"I think as individuals, as communities, we need to be prepared to take additional steps as the situation changes, and we face some more variants that cause more severe disease," Sidelinger said. "But for the time being, we can move forward with individuals and individual communities making decisions based on the conditions on the ground, the conditions, the risk factors, and those around them as we all step up to protect ourselves (and) our loved ones in our broader communities."
Sidelinger acknowledged the gains Oregon has made so far in widespread compliance with state health directives and stemming the spread of COVID-19.
"I think this is an important step in response to the pandemic that we have in front of us - the virus that we have in front of us. Cases are significantly declining, there are no emerging variants of concern on the horizon, and we continue to see increases in people being up-to-date with their vaccinations," he said.
The OHA has twice revised the state's indoor mask mandate to end on March 31 and again on March 19, following a significant decline in hospitalizations and case counts.
The revisions follow a reduction of more than half in hospitalizations from the Omicron peak of 1,130 on Jan. 27, down to 528 as of Thursday, Feb. 24, according to Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU's) latest COVID-19 forecast.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown released a statement in response to the changes in OHA guidance.
“Two years ago today, we identified Oregon’s first case of COVID-19. As has been made clear time and again over the last two years, COVID-19 does not stop at state borders or county lines. On the West Coast, our communities and economies are linked.
"Together, as we continue to recover from the Omicron surge, we will build resiliency and prepare for the next variant and the next pandemic. As we learn to live with this virus, we must remain vigilant to protect each other and prevent disruption to our schools, businesses, and communities––with a focus on protecting our most vulnerable and the people and communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”
As Oregon moves to shift masking policies back to local control, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced that 70% of U.S. counties no longer face indoor mask recommendations.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky shared the following information in a Feb. 25 press briefing.
"Today, (the) CDC is updating its framework to monitor the level of COVID-19 and communities. We’re in a stronger place today as a nation with more tools to protect ourselves in our communities from COVID 19.
"Now, as the virus continues to circulate in our communities, we must focus our metrics beyond just cases in the community and direct our efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness and preventing COVID-19 from overwhelming our hospitals and our healthcare systems.
"This new framework moves beyond just looking at cases and test positivity to evaluate factors that reflect the severity of disease, including hospitalizations and hospital capacity, and helps to determine whether the level of COVID-19 and severe disease are low, medium, or high in a community."
