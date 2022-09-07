One case of human infection with an influenza variant that usually spreads only in pigs has been reported in Oregon and five cases have been reported nationally in August, according to a release from Lincoln County Health and Human Services.
Most cases report pig exposure or fair attendance.
Symptoms of this variant influenza virus infection are like those of seasonal influenza infections and have included fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches and pains, and headache.
No hospitalizations or deaths have occurred among these five cases, and all patients are recovering or have recovered from their illnesses.
To date, no person-to-person spread associated with the five recent variant influenza virus infections has been identified.
The identity of the person who has been infected and the person's location had not been publicly released by Lincoln County Health and Human Services as of this report.
Protection recommendations
People who are at higher risk for influenza complications should avoid exposure to pigs and swine barns at fairs this year. If you cannot avoid exposure to pigs, you should wear a well-fitting mask that covers the nose and mouth and you should perform hand hygiene frequently.
All persons should take precautions when engaging in activities that may involve swine contact. Precautions include hand hygiene before and after exposure to animals, avoiding eating or drinking in animal areas, and avoiding close contact with animals that look or act ill.
Patients who experience influenza-like symptoms following direct or close contact with pigs and who seek medical care should inform their health care provider about the exposure. Those at high risk for complications should seek healthcare as soon as possible after symptom onset.
Oregon public health departments have enhanced surveillance for respiratory symptoms illness during the agricultural fair season. Early identification and investigation of variant influenza virus infections are important to determine whether the virus is spreading efficiently among people.
Clinicians are encouraged to consider variant influenza virus infection as a possible diagnosis when evaluating patients with acute respiratory illnesses and exposure to pigs or agricultural fairs prior to illness.
Medical Information
Most commonly, human infections with swine influenza virus, now called variant virus infections, occur in people with exposure to infected pigs. For example, children near pigs at a fair or workers in the swine industry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The infections are thought to happen mainly when an infected pig coughs or sneezes and droplets with influenza virus in them spread through the air. If these droplets land in your nose or mouth, or are inhaled, you can be infected.
There also is some evidence that you might get infected by touching something that has virus on it and then touching your own mouth or nose. A third way to possibly get infected is to inhale particles containing influenza virus. Scientists aren’t really sure which of these ways of spread is the most common.
Swine influenza has not been shown to be transmissible to people through eating properly handled and prepared pork (pig meat) or other products derived from pigs.
