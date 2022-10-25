Lincoln City, OR (97367)

Today

Windy with rain, heavy at times. High around 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.