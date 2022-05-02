Update: Detectives have located the involved vehicle and are continuing to investigate. The police department appreciates all of the assistance received, and continue to encourage anyone with information about the case or possible video footage to please contact Detective Goodman at (541) 994-3636.
Previous coverage: On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at about 4:20 PM, Lincoln City Police, along with North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance, responded to a report of a Vehicle vs Pedestrian crash in the 400 block of SE Quay Ave in Lincoln City.
Upon officer’s arrival they found an injured 14-year-old male juvenile who that had been hit by a vehicle. Crews from North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance arrived and immediately began medical treatment of the juvenile before transporting him to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital with serious injuries.
Officers on scene learned that the male juvenile was standing near the edge of the roadway when a vehicle traveling south on Quay Avenue struck him. The impact caused the juvenile to be thrown several feet from the initial point of impact.
Witnesses indicated that the driver of the vehicle did not stop after hitting the juvenile and fled the scene south bound on Quay. Witnesses described the involved vehicle as a gold color sedan with out-of-state license plates, possibly from Idaho. The involved vehicle may have damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.
The investigation of this crash is ongoing, and the Lincoln City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the involved vehicle and identifying the driver. Police are asking that anyone who lives in the area who has surveillance cameras to review their surveillance footage on the date and time of the crash for any video of the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with surveillance video or any other information regarding this incident are asked to contact Detective John Goodman at the Lincoln City Police Department at 541-994-3636.
