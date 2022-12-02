The former North Lincoln City IGA Grocery store is undergoing renovations following the closure of the outlet in September.
According to city planning records the facility will become a new grocery store, but the official type and brand have yet to be formally announced.
Follow developments here and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
The Kenny’s IGA Seafood and Grocery store in north Lincoln City has closed.
