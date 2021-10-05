Lincoln City Outlets will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in Suite 401 across from Nike Factory Store near Book Warehouse at 1500 SE East Devils Lake Road in Lincoln City.
Those currently looking for employment are encouraged to attend the morning event to learn about the stores and the various opportunities available for careers in retail.
Gift card incentive
The first 50 applicants to complete the hiring process with any of the participating retailers will receive a $50 Lincoln City Outlets gift card. All new hires who remain employed through January 31, 2022 will be entered for a chance to win $1,000 Visa gift card.
The participating retailers include, Nike Factory Store, Bath & Body Works, Under Armour Factory House, Columbia Factory Store, Carter’s & OshKosh B’gosh, Chico’s, Hanesbrands/Maidenform,Tools & More, The North Face, Pondsco (Janitorial Services) and more.
