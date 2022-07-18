On July 17, 2022 at 10:56 PM Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress near the 1000 block of S. Bay Rd in Toledo. The female caller, who was inside the home hiding, could hear a disturbance between an unknown suspect and an adult male of the home.
At approximately 11:13 PM Deputy Landry arrived at the location and learned the suspect, identified as Ted Shipley, age 29 of Toledo, had fled the residence after two physical altercations with two separate residents of the home. Deputy Landry’s investigation further revealed Shipley was a past childhood friend of an adult daughter currently living in the home; however he was not invited or wanted in the home.
Attempts to locate Shipley were not successful during the night.
At approximately 10:13 AM on July 18 deputies learned Shipley was at his place of employment in Toledo. Deputies contacted him at the location and learned Shipley had intentionally gone into the home to reconnect with the adult daughter on his own accord.
Shipley reported to deputies he believed sneaking into the home was ok. Shipley reported that, when he was confronted by the male family members in the home, he thought they were imposters. Shipley acknowledged getting into a physical altercation and breaking out a large sliding glass door in the home before leaving the residence.
Deputies verbally put Shipley under arrest and asked him to comply, but he ran from deputies when they attempted to take him into custody. Shipley was tased twice during his escape. Lincoln County’s K9 Team and Drone Team were called in and a manhunt commenced.
At approximately 10:54 AM Shipley was seen by law enforcement entering the Yaquina River near the Toledo Airport. Shipley swam three quarters away across the river before stopping and climbing onto river channel marker 47. He appeared to rest for approximately 20 minutes before reentering the water and swimming down stream further. Lincoln County along with Troopers from the Oregon State Police responded in a law enforcement boat which included the K9 team. Shipley made it to a mud flat in the middle of the Yaquina River and stated he was not going to give up. K9 Ghost was released and ultimately apprehended Shipley with a K9 bite.
Shipley was taken into custody, transported to Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital where he was treated for water exposure and an K9 apprehension bite to his arm. After treatment Shipley was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged for Burglary, Criminal Mischief, two counts of Assault IV, five counts of Menacing, Stalking, Resisting Arrest, Escape III, and Interfering with a Law Enforcement animal.
With Oregon’s passing of Senate Bill 48 no bail was set with his lodging at the jail. Shipley’s bail will be determined by a Lincoln County Judge at his arraignment.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted and grateful for all the help provided by Oregon State Police, Toledo Police, Newport Police and citizens who observed the activity.
