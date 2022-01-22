We are sending an update to the message we sent out a few days ago. It was identified that those who live in multi family units or who have a PO Box were not able to order the home test kits on-line.
The federal government has implemented a new CDC/USPS 1-800 telephone number for those who do not have internet access, limited English proficiency (second language) and/or was unable to order through the on-line ordering process. See updated info below.
New Order Phone # - 1-800-232-0233 (phone line is open from 8 a.m. to midnight ET seven days a week, and offers assistance in more than 150 languages.)
CDC Information page - COVIDtests.gov - Free at-home COVID-19 tests
USPS Link to order - COVID Home Tests | USPS
- Limit of one order per residential address
- One order includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests
- Orders will ship free starting in late January
Resources: Lincoln County Public Health COVID and Vaccination webpage - https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/find-covid-19-testing-and-vaccination
