A quick update of newly released information from our Federal partners regarding access to free at home COVID Test Kits - ordered through the US Postal Service.
Link to order - COVID Home Tests | USPS
Place Your Order for Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests
Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of 4 free at-home tests from USPS.com. Here’s what you need to know about your order:
- Limit of one order per residential address
- One order includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests
- Orders will ship free starting in late January
Resources: Lincoln County Public Health COVID and Vaccination webpage - https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/find-covid-19-testing-and-vaccination
