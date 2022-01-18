Covid test
A quick update of newly released information from our Federal partners regarding access to free at home COVID Test Kits - ordered through the US Postal Service.

Link to order - COVID Home Tests | USPS

Place Your Order for Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of 4 free at-home tests from USPS.com. Here’s what you need to know about your order:

  • Limit of one order per residential address
  • One order includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests
  • Orders will ship free starting in late January
Fill in the form at the link with your contact and shipping information to order your tests. COVID Home Tests | USPS

Resources: Lincoln County Public Health COVID and Vaccination webpage - https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/find-covid-19-testing-and-vaccination

