Citing concerns of the growing COVID-19 cases in the county, the Lincoln County School District announced this week that all students will be returning to Comprehensive Distance Learning (CDL) on Jan. 4.
“On Monday, December 7, 2020, we received information that Lincoln County had a COVID confirmed case count for the last 14 days of 269.4/100,000. This puts the school district into the ‘red zone’ (according to the Oregon Department of Education and the Governor) meaning that we have to move back to CDL K-12,” LCSD Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray said this week.
Dr. Gray said due to the fact that schools are not where the disease is being spread, according to Lincoln County Public Health, they have been permitted to ‘freeze’ their current hybrid model of schooling for grades K-3, meaning they will continue to go to classes like they have been until winter break Dec. 19.
“We will need to monitor the number of positive confirmed COVID cases daily,” Dr. Gray said. “If the numbers continue to rise precipitously this can change. Fingers crossed we get to freeze for the next two weeks. This includes athletics.”
LCSD and Public Health said the county-wide COVID-19 numbers must decrease vastly for the school district to be able to bring students back to school. In the midst of the holiday season however, Dr. Gray said they sincerely doubt it will decrease much before the middle of January, if then.
Some exceptions to the regress back to CDL include students who are wildfire survivors and a very limited number of students with no internet connection. Students without internet will be in the limited in-person model of schooling doing CDL work.
More Verizon hotspots are coming and will be given to students who have no connectivity and LCSD has four vans with the internet that will be placed into the community: two in Lincoln City, one in Newport and one in Toledo/Waldport. More information on where those will be located will be announced soon.
“The district is still aiming for February 1, 2021, to begin hybrid education,” Dr. Gray said. “This decision is made by the State of Oregon and the Oregon Department of Education and not LCSD. If a school district is in the red zone then you must go all CDL and we are now in the red zone. Let’s get those numbers down Lincoln County.
“Please stay tuned. Please stay safe. Please wear your masks (covering your nose and mouth), stay socially distanced, and wash your hands. Let’s all work hard to get our kids back in school safely.”
