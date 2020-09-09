Dear Lincoln County SD Staff, Families, Community and Board,
Today has been a horrific day for many people in Lincoln County due to extreme fires in our area. Evacuations have been happening for the past 2 days. Today, people from Lincoln City were evacuated to Oregon Coast Community College (OCCC) South Newport Beach. People from the hospital and assisted living facilities have been evacuated to Newport Parks and Recreation Centers. Our partnerships with businesses, the school district, county emergency services, and city and county agencies of all kinds have never been more important than today as we work diligently together to tackle this crisis as a Lincoln County Community. Tonight, people are serving meals at the South Beach Church to those who have been displaced. They will do that tomorrow night and Friday night too. Maybe longer. People need places to stay while they are evacuated or have become homeless due to homes being destroyed by fire. See how you can help.
The following is the plan for the LCSD for the next 7 school days and beyond.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
1. Thursday and Friday, Sept 10 and 11 is No School. Stay Home and care for your families and for yourselves. Stay Safe. If you can stay COVID safe, help a friend or neighbor. Supervisors may communicate with 12-month employees regarding essential work.
2. Monday, Sept 14 is an All Administrator Planning Day in the schools. That means the staff does not need to come to school. Administrators need time to collect their thoughts, plans, professional development, and preparations for the week. Twelve-month staff should be working per their supervisors. Contact your supervisor for details.
3. Tuesday (and this is where we hit the "reset button") and Wednesday, Sept 15, and 16 are all Staff Professional Development Days. These are in the schools. All previous rules apply. This is also Tech Check out Days for Secondary.
4. Thursday and Friday, Sept 17 and 18 are Staff Planning and Connecting Days in the buildings (just as they would have been if we had had school this week). This is also Tech Check out Days for Elementary.
5. Monday, Sept 21 school starts for Secondary Comprehensive Distance Learning and K-12 Edmentum. This still gives Secondary 9 weeks of classes for credit.
6. Monday, Sept 21-25 is a shortened family connection time (do shorter meetings and more zoom meetings please). Need to get these done by Monday, Sept 28.
7. Monday, Sept 28 Comprehensive Distance Learning starts for Elementary.
8. We are going to try very hard to still have meals out to students Monday, Sept 14. We left some buses up in Lincoln City so we could serve meals Sept 14-18 even though we don't have kids doing CDL yet. We know how important it is to feed our kids.
Everyone: Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Help out when and where you can and please ask your principals for help if you need it.
Safety first. Don't forget that COVID is still out there and please social distance, wear your masks (and the air out here is awful, too) and wash your hands often. Hopefully, the weather will cool down, the wind will shift and it will rain at the beginning of the week. Then we can rebuild together.
Thank you,
Karen Gray
