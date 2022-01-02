...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST
MONDAY ALONG BEACHES AND HEADLANDS...
* WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Gusts up to 75 mph possible along most exposed terrain.
* WHERE...Along the beaches and headlands of the North Oregon
Coast and Central Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds may cause tree and powerlines damage.
Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds expected during the
afternoon on Sunday. Winds will be accompanied by heavy rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
A High Wind Warning for the coastal headlands and beaches means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring in those areas along the immediate coast. Many of the headland areas and beaches are vulnerable to very strong wind gusts that may pose a safety hazard for individuals or high profile vehicles. The strong winds may also cause property damage.
Coastal headlands are characterized by high, rocky shores and steep sea cliffs.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Oregon Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, North Oregon Coast, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and South Willamette Valley. In southwest Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.
* WHEN...From this evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A strong cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing several hours of heavy rain. Recent snow accumulations down to rather low elevations of the Coast Range and Cascades will add to runoff, exacerbating the
potential for flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.