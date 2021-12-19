* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of northwest Oregon, including the following areas, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Oregon Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and South Willamette Valley.
* WHEN...From 1 AM PST Sunday through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An area of moderate to heavy rain will persist from the coastal Lane/Lincoln County area and extend northeastward towards Olallie Butte and Mt Hood for much of Sunday. This will lead to rising creeks and rivers, particularly on the southern periphery of this line where snow levels will be higher.
- It remains unclear if there will be enough rain to produce minor flooding, but the latest model guidance suggests there is an approximately 25-50% chance that enough rain will fall to result in the Siuslaw River at Mapleton, the Luckiamute River at Suver and the Marys River at Philomath to reach minor flood stage.
- The Siletz River at Siletz, the Alsea River at Tidewater and the Pudding River at Aurora are additional rivers to watch during this event. In addition, debris flows and landslides could once again pose an issue in the Riverside, Beachie Creek and Lionshead burn areas as a combination of snowmelt and rain destabilize hillsides.
In addition, minor flooding may occur in urban and rural areas, particularly during heavier bouts of rain. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
