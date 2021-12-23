Winter Storm Watch from 12/24/2021 (Friday) 6:00 AM to 12/25/2021 (Saturday) 6:00 AM PST for Lincoln County, OR. More information.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 1000 ft. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible.
* WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to snow and ice covered roads and limited visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information and have alternative travel plans, or delay travel, if possible.
For the latest road conditions visit:
https://www.tripcheck.com or https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 511
