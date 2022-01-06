HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY
WHAT: South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 60 mph, higher gusts possible on ridges and peaks.
WHERE: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon.
WHEN: From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.
IMPACTS: Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
- People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.
- Use caution if you must drive.
- Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation.
- Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY
WHAT: Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
WHERE: Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Clark, Cowlitz, Pacific, and Wahkiakum.
WHEN: Until 400 PM PST Friday.
IMPACTS: Flooding of small streams and creeks, as well as areas with poor drainage. Ponding of water in urban areas and areas poor drainage can be expected.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
- At 938 AM PST, Heavy rain has been falling across the region overnight. The heaviest rain continues to fall over far northwest Oregon into southwest Washington. Two to 4 inches of rain have fallen along the north Oregon coast and the nearby Coast Range, as well as areas across southwest Washington including the Willapa Hills. Many of the small streams are running full, with some spilling out of their banks and causing flooding.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches, with 2 to 5 inches over the north Coast Range into thew Willapa Hills, are expected over the area.
- Flood Safety Tips and Resources
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do NOT drive around barricades. Road surfaces may or may not be safe.
- Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding or where the roads edge may be located.
Warming Shelters and Resources for Houseless Community Members
- Dial 2-1-1 or visit 211.org
- Visit Grace Wins Haven or call 541-265-1974
- Visit Lincoln City Homeless Solutions or call 541-200-7036
Additional Resources:
