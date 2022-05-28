Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office requests the publics assistance in searching for a missing 26-year-old autistic female, goes by the name of Summer. She was last seen at her home, in the Depoe Bay area, Friday, May 26th, just before sunset. She has dark brown hair and was wearing a yellow jumper, dark blue pants, and white shoes. She is likely around the Fogarty Creek, Lincoln Beach, and/or the Depoe Bay area near waterways or the beach.
If Summer or someone matching her description is seen the public is requested to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (541) 265-0777 to report the location. A picture of Summer can be found on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or at our Lincoln Alerts message portal.
The Sheriff’s Office and the family of Summer thanks the public for their assistance.
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office - Patrol Division
