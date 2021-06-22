Chinook Winds Casino Resort invites everyone to help celebrate their 26 years in business. A massive fireworks display will take place on Saturday night, June 26, starting at approximately 10 pm! The fireworks tradition is one guests from all over the state of Oregon have enjoyed for more than 19 years. For more information on Chinook Winds anniversary events go to www.chinookwinds.com
