CWCR Fireworks 2.JPG
Courtesy Photo

Chinook Winds Casino Resort invites everyone to help celebrate their 26 years in business. A massive fireworks display will take place on Saturday night, June 26, starting at approximately 10 pm! The fireworks tradition is one guests from all over the state of Oregon have enjoyed for more than 19 years. For more information on Chinook Winds anniversary events go to www.chinookwinds.com

1
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you glad the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.