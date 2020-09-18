This is an emergency notice from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office regarding the Echo Mountain Fire Complex evacuation levels with new downgrades and removals.
Evacuation Levels:
The remaining Level 2 area has been removed; residents can return home. The Westside of N. North Bank Road still has a checkpoint where residents are required to show ID to limit traffic to the area.
Level 3 remains for:
All of N. Panther Creek Road, N. Deer Valley Road and N. Yodel Road, and all side roads.
North Corkhill Road, North Durette Road and addresses on N. North Bank Road between N. Deer Valley and N. Panther Creek
If you need transportation back to your home, you can call the County Call Center at 541-265-0621 (after 8 a.m.) for coordination.
Cautionary Re-entry Information:
It is always advisable to do a safety check of your home and property when you return.
While power has been restored to this area, you may experience some intermittent power disruption over the next few days.
North Lincoln Sanitary will resume your normal pick up day for garbage service.
Be cautious when driving in this area as many utility crews are still clearing vulnerable trees and restoring services.
Any additional questions can be forwarded to the Lincoln County Emergency Public Information Call Center at 541-265-0621, www.co.lincoln.or.us/echomountainfire .
Continue to monitor local media sources, county website and your telephone devices to receive further information and updates.
Fire Damage and Recovery information is available on our Echo Mtn Fire Complex website.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
541-265-0621
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.