This is a notice from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office regarding the removal of the Level 3 evacuation area.
Oregon Department of Forestry, North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have removed the Level 3 evacuation to allow property owners and residents to return to the area permanently.
The initial damage assessment has been completed. Road and utility safety concerns have been mitigated, though utility services will be working in the area for several more days. Be aware that utility outages may occur for several more days as water, gas and power repairs continue.
A multi-agency resource center offering county community services will begin tomorrow. Watch local news sources, website, and Lincoln Alerts for more information in the next few hours. If you need transportation to return home, please contact the call center.
Any additional questions can be forwarded to the Lincoln County Emergency Public Information Call Center at 541-265-0621, www.co.lincoln.or.us/echomountainfire.
Fire Damage and Recovery information is available on our Echo Mtn Fire Complex website.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
541-265-0621
