This is a notice from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office regarding access to the level 3 area.
Residents are allowed re-entry to the affected area with ID showing their address on:
Saturday – September 19 between the hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday – September 20 between the hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
All residents entering the affected area will be asked to leave by 3 p.m. Contractors hired by the property owners are not allowed to access this area during this time due to continued safety concerns while ODF and utility crews continue the cleanup work.
If you do not have a valid ID with an address for this area, contact the Call Center, to make arrangements with the Sheriff’s Office for access.
County and community services will be combined in a multi-agency resource center that residents may visit in person next week. Notifications will be made through Lincoln Alerts, local media, online at the County’s website and the Call Center when the date, time and location is established.
Any additional questions can be forwarded to the Lincoln County Emergency Public Information Call Center at 541-265-0621, www.co.lincoln.or.us/echomountainfire .
Fire Damage and Recovery information is available on our Echo Mtn Fire Complex website.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
541-265-0621
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.