Since 1987 pro-life advocates gather nationwide on the first Sunday of every October to stand for life.
According to the Life Chain website, the effort is a peaceful and prayerful public witness of pro-life individuals standing for 90 minutes praying for our nation and for an end to abortion.
Local participants will be holding signs and praying for their cities and their country outside the Lincoln City and Newport City Halls, Sunday, Oct. 2
The Newport gathering will be from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. The Lincoln City gather will be from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
