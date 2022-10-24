With increased precipitation, cooler weather, and in coordination with the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Lincoln County Fire Defense Board has lifted all burning restrictions effective this morning at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
Please check with your local jurisdiction for requirements related to burning or permitting process.
Escaped fires of any kind resulting in property damage requiring efforts from a fire agency or multiple fire agencies, may result in fines and individual financial responsibility for damages caused and for fire response recovery, per Oregon Revised Statue; 476.920 -Billing owner of property for cost of extinguishing fire.
The outdoor burning bans are established as a safety effort during the increasing threat of wildfire.
