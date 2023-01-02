2023 will mark the 150th anniversary of Oregon's tallest lighthouse and one of the most popular landmarks on Oregon's Central Coast.
The following is from State Rep. David Gomberg's latest newsletter.
The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn't lit until the following year because of a 19th-century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
The sesquicentennial celebration will build up to August 20, which is the day in 1873 when the Yaquina Head Lighthouse finally entered service. Leading up to that date will be a variety of events and ongoing restoration.
The lighthouse stands at the end of a point that juts nearly a mile out into the Pacific Ocean within the Bureau of Land Management-administered Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area. The 100-acre park's trails, sweeping views, bird life, and visitor center attract upwards of 500,000 people every year.
People in the Newport community immediately noticed one change that has already happened. It's the switch out of the lighthouse beacon from a 1,000-watt halogen bulb to a new energy-saving, long-lasting LED stack.
The Yaquina Hed Lighthouse is located at 750 NW Lighthouse Drive in Newport. The lighthouse may be reached at 541-574-3100.
