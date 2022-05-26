Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Emergency Management Division has scheduled an annual countywide test of their emergency notification systems between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 9. This will allow county emergency management to test all components of the Lincoln Alerts emergency notification system in preparation for seasonal wildfire conditions.
Community members can participate in the countywide test in the following ways:
- Pre-Test:
- Opt-in and create a Lincoln Alerts profile for each member of your household if you have not already.
- Complete a Lincoln Alerts Wellness Check (English) (Spanish) on your individual profile.
- Update your current opt-in profiles to keep contact information and addresses updated.
- Download the mobile app and log-in (you must have a Lincoln Alerts account first). Find the Everbridge App on the App Store or Google Play.
- Bookmark the Member Portal so that you can view sent messages and translate messages.
- Review the Lincoln Alerts User Guides on this page if you are new to or need a refresher on this system.
- During the Test:
- Confirm the Lincoln Alerts test message from any devices connected to your profile or your residential or business landline phones.
- Check the Member Portal to view sent messages. Translate messages by using the language option in the upper right corner.
- Post Test:
- Complete the County Emergency Management online participant survey to provide feedback on the test.
County emergency management has several redundancies in place to push out emergency notification messages to those that may be in the affected area during emerging or imminent disaster situations. The countywide test allows county emergency management to test all features together, just as it would be in a real disaster response.
Those features include:
- Lincoln Alerts message specifically for mobile app users
- Lincoln Alerts to opt-in profiles
- Lincoln Alerts to residential and business landline numbers
- Lincoln Alerts message to community information Keyword subscribers
- Media release to local media partners via Flash Alert
- Posting of emergency notification banner on county website (test message)
- Social Media - Facebook Alert Features
- Emergency Alert System (EAS) – message over local public radio systems (used only for real messages)
Lincoln Alerts User Guides Available
If you are new to Lincoln Alerts, need a refresher on how to update your profile or use the mobile app, there are three user guides on the webpage to assist you. The guides are intended to outline the steps needed to sign-up for Lincoln Alerts, download the mobile app and sign-up for the community keyword text messages. The user guides can be found at the Lincoln Alerts page.
