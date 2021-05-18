Early Tuesday morning, May 18, members of the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) contacted and arrested James T. Holley, 53, of Lincoln City on charges stemming from a disturbance and assault that occurred on Friday, May 14, 2021.
On May 14 at about 8:47 a.m., an LCPD officer responded to a fight-in-progress call in the 2600 block of NW Mast. A witness reported that two males were physically fighting and one of the males had an item around the neck of the other and was choking him. Officers arrived and began their investigation of the incident.
During the initial investigation, it was learned that an altercation occurred between the victim, who is not being identified, and the second subject identified as Holley. It was learned that during the altercation, Holley assaulted the victim and used an item to strangle him. The victim sustained some minor injuries, but declined further medical attention.
Based on information at that time, Holley was detained was subsequently transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for a mental health evaluation. He was later released from the hospital.
The investigation into the incident continued and further information was reviewed which developed probable cause to arrest Holley. On the morning of May 18, a team of LCPD officers contacted Holley at his residence and took him into custody without further incident.
Holley was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on multiple charges including, Attempted Murder 2nd degree, Assault I, Strangulation with Dangerous Weapon, and Unlawful Use of Weapon.
The investigation remains open and additional charges are possible. If you have any information involving this incident, LCPD case number LCP21000753, please contact Officer Erik Anderson at 541-994-3636.
Information submitted by Sergeant Jeffrey Winn.
