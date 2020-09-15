The City of Lincoln City extended a heartfelt thank you to all of our first responders, firefighters, emergency personnel and everyone who is helping during the current emergency.
"Thank you to the community members who have donated and volunteered to support those affected by the fires," The City said in a press release.
The Echo Mountain Fire Donation and Distribution Center opened today, Sept 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and supplies are free for all who have been evacuated, displaced and suffered loss due to the wildfire.
The center is located at the Lincoln City Outlet Mall across from Maurices where The Loft use to be. Please do not bring donations directly to the new Echo Mountain Fire Donation Distribution Center, but call 541-265-0621 to have them picked up or drop them off at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 633 NE 3rd St, in Newport. At this time, if you have questions about the distribution center please call the Lincoln County Call Center at 541-265-0621.
• Open Tuesday September 15, 2020 through Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Starting Monday September 21, 2020 it will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
• Distribution Center times for Sunday are still being evaluated at this time.
• The distribution center will remain open as long as there is a need.
If you are in need of housing assistance contact, the American Red Cross at 541-921-3049 or visit the American Red Cross Assistance Center located at the Lincoln City Community Center- 2150 NE Oar Place.
Governor Kate Brown has enacted Executive Order NO. 20-42, Declarations of Abnormal Disruption of the Market Due to Wildfires. This empowers the Attorney General and the Oregon Department of Justice to investigate and take action if you have been subjected to price gouging during this time of emergency. You can report instances t0 the Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection hotline, at 877-877-9392 or visit www.OregonConsumer.gov.
