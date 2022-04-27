Lincoln City Police detectives have identified the deceased man whose body was found on the beach in Lincoln City by beachcombers as that of 32-year-old, Robert Ryan Leach. Mr. Leach appeared to be transient at the time of his death, however had ties to Washington State.
On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:37 AM, a caller contacted the Lincoln City Police Dispatch Center reporting they found what they believed to be a body in the sand on the beach area south of the Canyon Drive Park.
Lincoln City Police Officers responded to the location and determined there was a body partially buried in the sand near the base of the cliff embankment.
Lincoln City Police Detectives began an investigation with the help of personnel from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lincoln County Medical Examiner. No identification was found with the body and the nature and cause of the death was not determined at the scene.
The body was subsequently taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Clackamas where an autopsy and toxicology screening was conducted. No indications of criminal activity were discovered during the autopsy and detectives are waiting on toxicology results for further information into the cause of his death.
The body was identified through the use of fingerprints and detectives were able to track down family members and notify them of Mr. Leach’s death.
The Lincoln City Police would like to thank The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, the Lincoln County Medical Examiner, Oregon State Police, and North Lincoln Fire & Rescue for their assistance with this incident.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with any information should contact Lincoln City Police Detective Bud Lane at 541-994-3636.
