The Lincoln City Police Department will be utilizing grant funds to step up their enforcement efforts against drunk driving as part of a national crackdown over the Labor Day weekend period. Working in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Oregon Department of Transportation, and Oregon Impact, the enhanced enforcement efforts are designed to curb drunk driving, decrease crashes and save lives.
During the Labor Day weekend time period, law enforcement agencies nationwide will be out in force looking to get drunk and impaired drivers off the roadways. The Lincoln City Police Department plans on putting extra patrol officers on duty over the holiday weekend period who will be focusing on seeking out drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) continues to be a leading cause of motor vehicle crash injuries and deaths throughout the nation.
The Lincoln City Police Department last utilized these grant funds in an operation in February 2021 resulting in 12 traffic citations being issued, but no DUII arrests were made during that enforcement operation.
The members of the Lincoln City Police Department are committed to the safety of our citizens and visitors. The DUII Enforcement grant funds are a valuable resource that assists us in improving the traffic safety in our community.
Our goal is simple: to save lives and prevent injuries caused by DUII crashes. These grant funds were made possible through the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact.
