In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, from May 2 through May 8, eight Lincoln City-based Mexican restaurants have joined together to host a fiesta-inspired giveaway. To enter, participants must:
- Follow the Culinary Center in Lincoln City on Facebook.
- Visit one of the eight Mexican restaurants, either dine-in or take-out.
- Capture a picture of their meal.
- Submit a photo and restaurant name at ExploreLincolnCity.com/Cinco-de-Mayo.
The most creative submissions will be selected as winners, with prizes including:
- Grand Prize: A getaway for two with a two-night hotel stay, dinner for two at Puerto Vallarta restaurant, a movie night for two at The Bijou Theatre and a signature Lincoln City Glass Float.
- Runner Up: Gift certificates (total value of $50) to five Lincoln City Mexican Restaurants and a signature Glass Float.
Restaurants taking part in the Cinco de Mayo giveaway are:
- Puerto Vallarta: 3001 NW Hwy 101, 541.994.0300
- Super Oscar’s Mexican Food: 2048 NE Hwy 101, 541.994.1161
- Enrique’s Taqueria: 1509 NW Hwy 101, 541.418.5336
- Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant: 828 NE Hwy 101, 541996.6090
- El Torito Meat Market: 304 SW Hwy 101, 541.614.0364
- Calle Food Stand @ Black Squid: 3001 SW Hwy 101, 541.264.9512
- La Roca: 3243 SW Hwy 101, 541.557.1812
- Melo’s Taqueria: 1266 SW 50th Street, 541.614.0161
For more information please visit, please visit: www.explorelincolncity.com/cinco-de-mayo/.
About Explore Lincoln City
Located less than two hours from Portland, the scenic community of Lincoln City is home to six historic districts and seven miles of pristine, walkable beaches along Oregon’s central coast. The laid-back beach town boasts evergreen forests, clean air and a large freshwater lake along with a variety of shopping, dining and popular attractions. With everything from colorful kite festivals to fresh catch feasts to hand-blown glass floats, Lincoln City is one endless adventure. Explore Lincoln City promotes tourism in the Lincoln City area and helps strengthen the local economy as the trusted destination and trip planning resource. In addition, it oversees the Culinary Center in Lincoln City and the Visitor Information Center. For more information, visit: explorelincolncity.com.
