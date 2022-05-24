The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Emergency Management Division and Oregon Department of Forestry hosted two wildfire response exercises for Lincoln County Cooperators during the month of May.
The exercises, referred to as tabletops (TTX), are facilitated discussions that walk area response cooperators through simulated wildfire scenarios focusing on response roles, communication and evacuation strategies, fire response tactics and evacuee support services.
This is one tool we use to help prepare our responders and supporting agencies to best serve affected communities during critical response events. “The strong coordination between the Oregon Department of Forestry, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lincoln County Fire Defense Board is crucial to the success of operations during a wildfire event.” Commented Matt Thomas from Oregon Department of Forestry. “Tabletop exercises are an excellent way for agency partners to continue to build valuable relationships and collaborate on how to continually improve our response to best serve the public.” Tabletop exercises are not a new tool for Lincoln County agencies; they regularly host these types of exercises for all hazard scenario events. Specific to wildfire, the wildfire scenario location changes to a different part of the county each year to ensure all response agencies have the opportunity to exercise their geographic area.
This year the simulated tabletop fire location was East Lincoln County, bordering Benton County. Staging a simulated scenario near a neighboring county border allows agencies to practice a multi-jurisdictional response. The first of the two tabletops were held on May 3rd and focused on community support partner response with 47 attendees/17 agencies. The second exercise, held on May 19th, focused on public safety response cooperators with 28 attendees/17 agencies.
“We appreciate the opportunity to participate in the wildfire tabletop exercise coordinated by our Emergency Management team and the Oregon Department of Forestry.” Lt. Shanks, with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office commented. “Working hand in hand with cooperators, including our fire partners at the local, state and federal level allows us to plan and increase response efficiency in major events effecting the safety and wellbeing of our communities. This exercise gave us the ability to identify and work through potential gaps and critical issues to better respond to future incidents.”
Aside from responding agencies, the public also has a role to play in prevention, protection, and response. Community members can take several actions to minimize their wildfire risk or mitigate the spread if one occurs.
Learn more about what steps you can take to prepare and respond:
- Hazards – Wildfire Page
- Plan and Prepare Page
- Public Information Before, During, and After a Disaster Page
Stay informed before, during, and after an emergency or disaster:
- The information you receive from our Lincoln Alerts program may save your life. Our Member Portal page allows you see all sent messages and translate these into multiple languages.
- During a disaster, the Lincoln County Call Center is activated to support evacuees: 541-265-0621 or LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.orus
- Active Wildfire – Lincoln County page: This page will be updated when there are active wildfires in Lincoln County.
- Main County page: During a disaster there will be a clickable, scrolling banner at the top of the main page to direct you to updated information.
If you are in immediate danger or need urgent medical care, call 911.
- Calling 911 for non-life safety issues like information or general inquiries is illegal. These calls also tie up valuable resources that could be needed to save a life. To save those resources for someone that really needs them, save the non-emergency numbers in your phone and review our “When to Call 911” handout to help you decide who to call.
Know the evacuation levels and what to do:
Evacuation levels can change quickly and you may not have much notice before an evacuation is needed. It is important to make sure your household and pets or livestock are prepared and ready to go. More information on Lincoln County Evacuation Levels – English, Spanish
- LEVEL 1: BE READY for potential evacuation.
- Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area. Monitor telephone devices and media to receive updated information.
- This is the time to prepare people with access and functional needs, mobile property, pets, and livestock for evacuation.
- LEVEL 2: BE SET to evacuate.
- There is significant danger in your area. This may be the only notice you receive.
- Community members should voluntarily evacuate now to a shelter or to family/friend’s home outside of the affected area.
- If you have animals, mobile property, are someone with access and functional needs, or someone that needs assistance evacuating, this is the time to go.
- If choosing to remain, you need to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Community members MAY have time to gather necessary items but doing so is at their own risk.
- Continue to monitor information. If conditions worsen, public safety will issue an upgrade to level 3 for this area and will make every attempt to return to this location with the new upgrade notice.
- LEVEL 3: GO NOW. Do not delay, evacuate immediately.
- Leave immediately!
- Danger in your area is current or imminent and you should evacuate immediately.
- If you ignore this notice, Public Safety Officials may not be available to assist you.
- DO NOT delay leaving to gather belongings or to protect your home.
- This may be the last notice you receive until the notice is cancelled or downgraded.
- Entry to evacuated areas may be denied until conditions are deemed safe by Public Safety Officials.
- Local and regional media, public safety, County websites and social media, and the Call Center will provide periodic updates.
