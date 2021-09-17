Due to change of weather with increased precipitation expected in Lincoln County, The Lincoln County Fire Defense Board, and the nine fire protection agencies are lifting portions of the current county-wide burn ban.
Please contact your local fire agency if you have any questions.
After 1 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, recreational fires are permitted. This includes fires on the beaches and day use park areas, commercial, private and county campgrounds. Continue to use safety precautions at all times.
Debris burning continues to be restricted in all areas of Lincoln County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.