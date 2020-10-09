The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners has approved $30,000 in grant funding to be given to non-profit organizations providing direct service to those impacted by the Echo Mountain Complex Fires.
Criteria:
Must be a local (Lincoln County based; or service delivery history in County) non-profit organization
Must directly serve those impacted by Echo Mountain Complex Fires
Eligible costs for award must be for providing direct goods or services. Staff time is allowable only to the extent that staff is providing direct service such as resource navigation, counseling, etc. to fire victims.
Overhead expenses, general operating expenses, or regular programming not directly serving fire victims are not allowable.
Organizations can request up to $5,000. Depending on the number and nature of the requests, the Board reserves the right to increase or decrease the amount granted.
To Apply:
Organizations apply online using the SmartSheet linked below: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/a4733df27e8641fbad91a63fccd4fc1d
The application is intended to facilitate a fast turnaround process and timely distribution of the funds. Further information may be requested by the County. Applications will be reviewed and decided upon directly by the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners. The application process is open until the available monies have been committed.
Contact Kristi Peter at kpeter@co.lincoln.or.us or (541) 265-4100 with questions.
